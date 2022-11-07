LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People waiting to find out if they won $1.9 billion are having to wait longer than expected on Monday night.
Numbers for the world's largest-ever Powerball jackpot were expected to be announced at 11 p.m. on Monday. But as of 11:35 p.m., numbers still hadn't been announced yet on the Powerball website.
Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jQZJQIPJXr— California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022
Jennifer Cunningham, Senior Communications Specialist at Kentucky Lottery, said the announcement can be delayed due to security checks. She didn't have an estimate for when the lottery numbers would be announced.
California Lottery tweeted that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete the required security protocols since Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can happen.
"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," Cunningham said in a statement.
