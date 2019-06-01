LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebration of diversity and community at Iroquois Amphitheater.
People were soaking up the sun at the 29th annual Americana Festival on Saturday.
The festival highlights cultures from people from all over the world who now call Louisville home.
There were live performances, unique foods and a buy local market.
"The atmosphere is very like chill and relaxed. You can have fun and you can go and make all the stops that you want," volunteer Ashrith Garimella said.
The Americana Community Center hosts the event each year. The center helps Louisville's refugee and immigrant community.
