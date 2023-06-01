LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon, bowties and helping sick kids at Norton Children's Hospital was the theme on Thursday evening at the Fleur de Lis Farm in Prospect, Kentucky.
The 13th annual Bourbon and Bowties fundraiser was sold out this year. The fundraiser has benefited nearly 215,000 children who receive treatment at the hospital every year, resulting in more than $2.6 million raised.
Every year, the fundraiser has a special honoree. This year’s event honored 15-year-old James Logan Vaughn, who receives care for autism spectrum disorder.
Anna-Maria Beck, the 2014 honoree, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2007, and said she might not be here without the help of Norton.
"Now like 14 years, 12 brain surgeries, 9 rounds of chemotherapy, I'm happy to say I'm in remission for 4 years now, so we're so excited about that," Beck said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.