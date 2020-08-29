The event also featured free mammograms for women who are 40 years of age and older.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of classic cars were on display Saturday to raise money for the fight against cancer.
Gethsemane Baptist Church, located off Blue Lick Road, hosted the sixth annual Cruzin' for Cancer.
Organizer Richard Luce Jr. started the event to honor his father, who died of cancer. All proceeds raised during the show are donated to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center in Louisville.
"The reason we did Brown Cancer Center is it's a local cancer center, so the money stays here in our region," Luce said.
The event also featured free mammograms for women who are 40 years of age and older.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.