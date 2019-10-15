LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentuckiana victims of domestic violence were honored Tuesday at Jefferson Square Park.
"Speak Their Name" is an annual event used to honor the victims and raise awareness. Names of 34 people were read and a flower was placed on an empty chair.
The flowers, the chairs and the names represented people who have been killed at the hands of domestic violence in the last 12 months.
Kim Tharpe-Berry is not only one of the survivors, but she's also a volunteer. She has a high-profile job and uses her time and talent to help others escape abusive relationships.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tharpe-Berry was surrounded by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, Circuit Judge Derwin Webb, Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell and Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson as she shared her story of survival.
"He had knocked me across the kitchen floor," Tharpe-Berry said. "I'll never forget the night I made that call."
In 1991, she made a potentially life-saving call to the Center for Women and Families.
"The advocate on the other line quickly accessed my situation, made recommendations and met me at the courthouse to file an emergency protective order," she said.
Tharpe-Berry survived and said her ex-husband got the help he needed, but that's not always the case.
As family members took part in Tuesday's annual event, it was very clear the pain and grief live long after the tragedy.
"These are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, adult children of moms and dads who have to go on and live their life without the loved ones," said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president of the Center for Women and Families.
Wessels-Martin said, for anyone in a violent relationship, help is just a phone call away.
"We will help you determine what does safety look like for you," she said. "We may encourage you to take out an EPO. That gives an extra layer of protection for you, but we're going to talk about safety planning."
Tharpe-Berry is remarried and making the best of her second chance, but she hopes sharing her story will help others.
"Those second chances don't come around often," she said. "I think that's been what's been most important for me is to be able to be that voice of impact and to hopefully help others avoid being a name on one of these chairs."
If you need help or know someone who does, you can call (844)-237-2331.
