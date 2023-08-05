LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big party is happening on Saturday in St. Matthews.
The second annual Fox Fest benefits people who work in the service industry with medical bills, along with helping restaurants find replacements if a worker gets sick or hurt.
There are vendors, live music and food. 15 different bands are performing on three stages.
"I am most looking forward to just getting the music community together," said Jared Fox Matthews, Fox Fest organizer. "That is one of my favorite things. You get all the music guys together, we don't always get together so it is neat to do that, go out there, have some fun. And it's all supporting Apron, which is the best."
The party goes until 2 a.m. at Fox Den on Frankfort Avenue. Tickets are $25 at the door.
