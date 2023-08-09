NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Working alongside her daughter to set up hundreds of chairs in The Grand in New Albany, Erin Wyatt is getting ready to hit the stage.
She's one of eight dancers taking part in a fundraiser Thursday evening to support The BreakAway, a local nonprofit on Spring Street aimed at helping women struggling with addiction.
The home was started in 2017 with the mission statement: to empower women, to confront addiction and empower recovery. It's inspired by Livingston's daughter, Lacey, and good friend, Nicole Snelling, who both died from overdoses.
The women's home features four rooms and houses 16 residents. They go through a six- to nine-month program learning about addiction, attending alcoholics anonymous meetings and bible study, and being connected with jobs.
To help raise awareness about the impact of addiction and to raise funds for operations, those at The BreakAway started hosting an annual dance competition in 2018.
"You get a professional dancer partnered with you, and they take you through eight lessons," Wyatt said.
Six years later, Wyatt is one of those hoping to take home this year's trophy.
"This fundraiser is a big deal to help keep these doors open for the next generation of BreakAway alumni," Wyatt said.
Wyatt said taking part in the fundraiser, "feels really good because you get to put your mark on helping keep key places like this open."
She said she first started using drugs and alcohol when she was just a teenager.
"That became my master," she said. "I couldn't stay away from it. Once I started, I couldn't stop. I was back and forth between towns, places, on the street, in-and-out of jail, living with different family members and different 'friends' and sleeping on their couches. A lot of the days I would spend just roaming around the streets."
She was eventually arrested for possession of methamphetamines and served time in the Floyd County Jail. When she was released in 2018, she started her recovery journey with The BreakAway.
"I didn't want to be depressed anymore," she said. "I didn't want to be sad. I wanted to get to know myself. Mainly, the biggest reason was because I have a daughter, Ryan, and I wasn't having any contact with her."
In the time since first joining the recovery home, Wyatt has become sober. Currently, she is in her 18th month of sobriety.
"I would say I've come from a hopeless state of mind and body back to life," she said. "... It makes me feel really good to know I am worth it. I always wondered, 'Am I worth it?' The more I got clean, the more I'm starting to get more knowledge about myself and know I am worth it."
Moving forward, Wyatt said she hopes to raise awareness about the services The BreakAway offers to help other women begin their own recovery journeys.
"There's more out there than just ripping and running and drinking and drugging and depression," she said, adding that she also wants to be a better example for her daughter and other young kids.
"A lot of kids get into that and there is a way out. She'll be able to say, 'Well, my mommy got help at The BreakAway, and it's a program like this and there is hope.'"
The fundraiser starts at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Grand and will feature a silent auction.
To support Wyatt and the other dancers in their mission to raise funds for The BreakAway, click here. If you'd like to volunteer your time or become a mentor, email Anna Craven at breakawayrecovery@gmail.com.
