LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 550 local nonprofit organization will benefit from the millions of dollars raised Thursday in Give for Good Louisville.
More than 22,000 donors raised more than $7.9 million in the fundraiser hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, the largest prize pool in Give for Good history.
Since 2014, Give for Good Louisville has raised more than $50 million for organizations in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer. Bullitt, Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
"The results remind us once again about the extraordinary generosity of our community," CFL President & CEO Ron Gallo said in a news release. "We also know the community’s investment will pay dividends, as all of the organizations put these gifts into action."
For more information, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.