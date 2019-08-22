LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 56th Annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast and Auction is bringing thousands to the Kentucky State Fair.
The annual event, which hosts pork, politics and philanthropy, is sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau and takes place at the Kentucky State Fair.
Several local and state leaders are expected to attend Thursday's event, including Gov. Matt Bevin, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
Since the event began in 1964, the Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised more than $10 million for charities across the state.
The first ham purchased in 1964 sold for $8 per pound, for a total of $124. But bidding wars from individuals and corporations have driven the price paid for the ham to an average of $745,000 over the past decade.
