LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Events across the country and in Louisville are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Cars began lining up Monday morning for the city's annual MLK Motorcade and Rally, which got underway at 11 a.m.
Donna Reid says it's an annual tradition to bring her grandson to the motorcade.
"It means a lot to me," she said. "I'm in my 60s. My mom used to walk with Dr. King in Frankfort, so it means a lot to me to come out here today."
Grand marshals for the parade included Shively Mayor Beverly Chester Burton, former Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, activist Delores Delahanty, Ky. Commission on Human Rights member John J. Johnson and Division director Reverent Keith Hackett.
Dignitarites in the parade included Rep. John Yarmuth, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.
This is the 47th year for the motorcade and rally.
The noon program at Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Church on West Jefferson Street featured a keynote speech from Hon. Denise Clayton from the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Other events in Louisville to honor Dr. King included a "Day of Service" project at Boone Square on Rowan Street. Volunteers proclaimed it "A Day On, Not a Day Off." They spent the afternoon mulching, planting and helping clean up the park.
The Muhammad Ali Center was hosting its annual showing of Dr. King's "I have a dream" speech every hour on the hour. The center also hosted a youth program.
