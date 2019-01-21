LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Events across the country and in Louisville on Monday honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Cars began lining up Monday morning for the city's annual MLK Motorcade and Rally, which got underway at 11 a.m.
Donna Reid said it's an annual tradition to bring her grandson to the motorcade.
"It means a lot to me," she said. "I'm in my 60s. My mom used to walk with Dr. King in Frankfort, so it means a lot to me to come out here today."
Grand marshals for the parade included Shively Mayor Beverly Chester Burton, former Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, activist Delores Delahanty, Kentucky Commission on Human Rights member John J. Johnson and Division director Rev. Keith Hackett.
Dignitaries in the parade included Rep. John Yarmuth, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.
This is the 47th year for the motorcade and rally.
The noon program at Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Church on West Jefferson Street featured a keynote speech from Hon. Denise Clayton from the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Other events in Louisville to honor Dr. King included a "Day of Service" project at Boone Square on Rowan Street. Volunteers proclaimed it "A Day On, Not a Day Off." They spent the afternoon mulching, planting and helping clean up the park.
"I'm blown away by the turnout," said Matt Spalding of the Olmsted Parks Conservatory. "I'm so thankful. We are a nonprofit, and so much of what we do relies on donations and our volunteer army gets a lot done."
The Muhammad Ali Center was hosting its annual showing of Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech every hour on the hour. The center also hosted a youth program.
