LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Derby-themed event focused on helping young moms was held Sunday.
All is Fair in Love and Fashion hosted a Derby Scholarship Brunch for the past seven years. It's a scholarship fundraiser for teenager moms with Jefferson County Public Schools' Teenage Parent Program, helping students go to college.
The event at the Olmsted included a meal, fashion show and access to vendors.
RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart, owner of All is Fair in Love and Fashion, was a teenage mother herself. She's excited how much the fundraiser has grown since it started.
She said many young mothers don't know how much support there is in the community.
"It just does my heart good because we can't make it anywhere on our own, so just to give back is an awesome opportunity," Lias-Lockhart said.
Some mothers were awarded scholarships during the event, which is held annually the Sunday before the Kentucky Derby.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.