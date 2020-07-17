LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual night on the town for people with special needs has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southeast Christian Church is canceling its annual Shine prom. The event pairs volunteers with people with special needs so they can have a night of fun and dancing.
Organizers announced the cancellation in a Facebook post.
"Shine friends and family, following much prayer and with the health of all involved in mind, it is with sadness that we are canceling the 2020 Shine Gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the post stated.
