LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to pay more to cross three of the Ohio River Bridges — RiverLink toll rates went up on Thursday.

The new prices still depend on the size of a vehicle and whether or not a driver has a prepaid account.

Now, the lowest rate for drivers, or passenger cars with transponders is $2.21. Those who don't have a RiverLink account will be paying double. 

RiverLink rates 2021-22 via RiverLink.jpg

A chart showing the RiverLink toll rate increases for 2021-22. (Courtesy: RiverLink)

Kentucky and Indiana officials raise the prices every year by 2.5%, unless the rate of inflation is higher. They say the bridges will continue to be tolled until at least 2053.

The tolled bridges include the Lincoln, Kennedy, and Lewis & Clark/East End bridges.

