LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People around Louisville have a chance to make a child happy this holiday season.
The annual toy drive, Toys for Tots, kicked off on Monday morning in downtown Louisville with Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Fire Department and Metro Corrections leaders.
People are asked to drop off new, unwrapped presents at Metro Hall on Friday. Organizers hope to collect more than 6,500 toys in just 12 hours that day.
Donations are being collected this week at any of the 22 Louisville Fire Department firehouses. All of the toys will go to children in need.
"All of our firehouses are drop-off locations, so those are firehouses in your neighborhoods or firefighters that you see every day on the street making runs," Maj. Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire battalion chief, said. "Sometimes you see in your local grocery store and know that we're going to take it and make sure it's delivered."
Organizers say toys and gifts for children 10 and older are especially needed.
To learn more about Toys for Tots, click here.
