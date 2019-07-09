LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anonymous donor has given a 4-year-old boy and his family a sense of normalcy again.
You could see a huge smile on Axson Goodrich's face Tuesday, but the last few weeks have been hard. He has an auto-immune disorder and needs special equipment to get around.
Last month, someone stole his family's van from their Jerffersontown home with his specialized car seat and stroller inside. An anonymous donor heard about what happened and paid for a brand new stroller and car seat just for Axon.
The estimated cost for both items is more than $6,000.
"Thank you to the donor," said Pamela Skaggs, Axon's mother. "You brought our life back to us ... I can't even begin to explain how to repay that person. They brought us what we desperately needed, and they don't even know us."
Axson was back in the hospital Tuesday undergoing testing for nerve damage.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.