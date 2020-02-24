LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Troopers arrested a 19-year-old man after receiving an anonymous tip about drug dealing.
Troopers with the Bloomington District said they visited Bryce Lee Alexander Riley's home in Seymour on Monday. Inside Riley's home, police say they found three packaged bags of a white crystal substance, a digital scale and a large amount of money.
Riley is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
