LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Illinois meat packing company is recalling about 515,000 pounds of pork products including bacon and ribs because they were made without inspections, federal authorities said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the pork from Morris Meat Packing, of Maywood, Ill., was produced in the last two years and can be identified by the USDA mark of inspections that bear the establishment number "EST. 18267."
The items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois, the USDA said. Agency personnel worry that that some of the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
The department's inspection service uncovered the problem because of an anonymous tip.
The agency said that it has not received any reports of adverse reactions from consumption of the products, but it encouraged people who are concerned about a reaction to contact a health provider.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Frank Masellis, president of Morris Meat Packing, at 708-865-8566.
