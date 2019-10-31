BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another adult has been arrested, after a viral video of teen girls fighting in Meade County.
Brandenburg Police say officers arrested the mother of a 14-year-old girl in the fight on Wednesday. Sheri Triplett is charged with assault and unlawful transaction of a minor.
Police say there are still two more warrants out for two other adults.
A Meade County bus driver Lisa Rowland was also put on leave, after she was charged with assault. Alyssa Triplett was also arrested for assault. Investigators said she's the 14-year-old's sister, and she hit a juvenile and an adult.
Police say the fight between a 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl happened Sept. 29, and several adults were there. One teen had confronted the other about missing property and made a comment about a racial slur during the altercation.
Cell phone video of the fight went viral on social media. Police say they also have surveillance video from the school that shows more of what happened.
