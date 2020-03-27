LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least a third person has died in Louisville after contracting the COVID-19 illness.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the death during an online media briefing Friday from his home, where he is self-quarantining until March 31 because his wife tested positive earlier this month.
Fischer did not provide details about the person who died, such as their age and any underlying health factors that may have contributed. It is at least the third death linked to a novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The mayor reported 43 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in the city to 103. The number of new cases climbed 207 percent from the 14 reported the day before.
Fischer said to expect more cases as testing increases, including a "surge."
"Eventually we're going to hit a peak. The number of cases will start to decrease. That's how these viruses work," he said. "That's what's happened around the world. We've got a ways to go before we get to that point."
Fischer claims Louisville hospital capacity is sufficient right now. But he urges people to stay home, stay six feet away from others, and if you must go out, stay apart. He also repeated the familiar reminder to wash hands often.
The mayor says parents need to keep an eye on children to make sure they're not gathering.
"We are still seeing reports of people gathering unsafely in parks," he said. "Even if you're outside and young, you can get the virus and spread it."
