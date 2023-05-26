LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse died at Churchill Downs on Friday evening, according to spokesperson Darren Rogers. This makes 11 deaths since late April.
In the seventh race of the day, Lost in Limbo injured his left front leg near the finish.
According to Dr. Will Farmer, Equine Medical Director for CDI, the injury was determined to be "unrecoverable" and the horse was euthanized.
These horses have died since just before the start of the spring meet:
- April 27, Wild on Ice, “injured, euthanized”
- April 29, Code of Kings, “flipped multiple times (in paddock), broke neck”
- April 29, Parents Pride, “collapsed and died”
- May 2, Take Charge Briana, “fell; euthanized”
- May 2, Chasing Artie, “collapsed and died”
- May 6, Chloe’s Dream, “went wrong; fractured knee”
- May 6, Freezing Point, “went wrong; multiple fractures”
- May 13, Bosque Redondo, “injured, vanned off, euthanized”
- May 14, Rio Moon, “leg fracture; euthanized on track”
- May 20, Swanson Lake, “injured, vanned off, euthanized"
- May 26, Lost in Limbo, "injured, vanned off, euthanized"
This story may be updated.
