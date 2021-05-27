LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Kentucky man was arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6.
The FBI said Nicholas Brockhoff was arrested Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Brockhoff, a Covington, Kentucky, native faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Brockhoff made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.
