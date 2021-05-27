LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Kentucky man was arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI said Nicholas Brockhoff was arrested Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nicholas Brockhoff (2).jpeg

Federal investigators say Nicholas Brockhoff was among those participating in a Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington and is seen in these photos. (Photo courtesy of FBI criminal compliant) 

Brockhoff, a Covington, Kentucky, native faces several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Brockhoff made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags