LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a rainy Saturday, Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson paced through a room full of his constituents with a problem.
"None of us like the situation we're in," he said. "There's a bill to be paid and has to be paid, plain and simple. But the question is how is that bill going to be paid."
Ackerson's referring to a $65 million pension obligation the city owes the state over the next few years, and it's an extra $65 million the city doesn't have.
"It's just unconscionable, I think," one in the room said. "It really is unconscionable."
Mayor Greg Fischer has laid out two options: severe cuts to city services like public safety or a plan to triple the city's tax on some insurance premiums.
"Where are you leaning? Are you leaning toward supporting or not supporting?" Neville Blakemore, a resident of District 7, asked Ackerson.
"I'm up in the air right now," he responded. "I will not be supporting a simple tax as a solution. Plain and simple."
As the mayor, continues to make his case on social media for the tax and against cuts to a lean government, Ackerson, a fellow Democrat, argued there is fat to trim.
"I'd like to see an à la carte listing of other potential to see I don't like this, so I'm going to replace it with this," Ackerson said.
Meanwhile, Blakemore says it's time for Ackerson and others to choose the lesser of two evils: a tax hike instead of drastic cuts.
"Do you want to decimate services for people who've already been decimated?" he said.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the mayor, Jean Porter, responded to Ackerson's requests: "We will work with council on solutions but anything short of the revenue we proposed will result in real cuts to services and real impacts to our citizens."
