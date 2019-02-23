Ackerson tax plan reax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a rainy Saturday, Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson paced through a room full of his constituents with a problem.

"None of us like the situation we're in," he said. "There's a bill to be paid and has to be paid, plain and simple. But the question is how is that bill going to be paid."

Ackerson's referring to a $65 million pension obligation the city owes the state over the next few years, and it's an extra $65 million the city doesn't have.

"It's just unconscionable, I think," one in the room said. "It really is unconscionable."

Mayor Greg Fischer has laid out two options: severe cuts to city services like public safety or a plan to triple the city's tax on some insurance premiums.

"Where are you leaning? Are you leaning toward supporting or not supporting?" Neville Blakemore, a resident of District 7, asked Ackerson.

"I'm up in the air right now," he responded. "I will not be supporting a simple tax as a solution. Plain and simple."

As the mayor, continues to make his case on social media for the tax and against cuts to a lean government, Ackerson, a fellow Democrat, argued there is fat to trim.

"I'd like to see an à la carte listing of other potential to see I don't like this, so I'm going to replace it with this," Ackerson said.

Meanwhile, Blakemore says it's time for Ackerson and others to choose the lesser of two evils: a tax hike instead of drastic cuts.

"Do you want to decimate services for people who've already been decimated?" he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the mayor, Jean Porter, responded to Ackerson's requests: "We will work with council on solutions but anything short of the revenue we proposed will result in real cuts to services and real impacts to our citizens."

