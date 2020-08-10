LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another city bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Transit Authority of River City is asking riders to monitor themselves for symptoms.
The bus driver last worked Aug. 3 and drove Route 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., left work immediately after becoming ill and contacted a doctor, TARC said in a news release.
The agency suggested that anyone who rode the route on Aug. 3 monitor themselves for symptoms.
“If symptoms occur, isolate yourself and self-treat at home,” TARC said. “If you become seriously ill, contact your healthcare provider. If you experience a medical emergency, seek treatment as you would in any other medical emergency.”
At least four TARC drivers have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. At least two drivers on Route 10 have tested positive. That’s TARC’s new rapid transit bus from Dixie Highway to downtown Louisville.
The agency said all riders should practice physical distancing at all times and use the buses for “essential services only.” Riders also must wear face coverings.
“Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an ‘essential business’ that is ‘necessary to sustain life,’ you should remain at home,” the agency said.
