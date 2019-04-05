LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County Probation and Parole officer already facing charges of rape, sodomy and official misconduct is now facing additional accusations from another woman.
Ron Tyler has been under investigation for several months after the allegations involving several women surfaced. He was arrested on March 28 and booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Now a Bullitt County woman says she was also assaulted by Tyler, when he was assigned to her case. She says he abused his power, stalked her and forced her to have sex with him.
Cami Musinski says she has been living in fear, but is comforted to know Tyler has been charged. Tyler's arrest is part of a shake-up at the Department of Corrections that led to his termination and arrest, as well as the termination of State Probation and Parole Director Johnathan Hall.
Musinski says it started with repeated text messages from Tyler offering to help her get her own place away from roommates who questioned him. Musinski says she first thought Tyler was being helpful, but realized he wanted something more.
"It was on a Friday," she recalled. "He was calling and texting a lot, and saying that I didn't have to report that he was helping me out."
One text message from Tyler read: "Won't you be able to sneak out without her knowing?"
Musinski started recording their conversations. One went like this:
Musinski: "Hello. Hello?"
Tyler: "Cam?"
Musinski: "Yeah."
Tyler: "Ok, finally. I was beginning to think you were dead."
Musinski: "I can't believe you called me 'Cam.' That's what all my old friends call me."
Tyler: "Well, I put 'Cam' on my phone so nobody would know who it was."
Tyler: "You must not be paying attention, because every time you come in to report, I've always had my gun on."
Musinski says Officer Tyler was assigned to her case while she was paying restitution for overpayment of food stamps.
Musinski's attorney, Allan Cobb, says "Cami was charged with failure to report change in order to receive government benefits, (a felony )and passing cold checks (a misdemeanor). The felony charge was amended down to a misdemeanor."
Cobb says Tyler is a predator. "Within the first month, the first couple of visits, he was already hugging and kissing her, letting her know that he wanted sex from her, he wanted sex for her staying free and for her staying out of trouble."
On a winter night in 2017, Musinski says Tyler made her meet him at a Mt. Washington movie theater and get in his truck to sign paperwork, but says he wanted more.
"Immediately, he just backed into a spot in the movie theater, up front, and had a towel in the truck that he put over the dash. I just thought this is strange."
Musinski says she has painful memories of the alleged assault.
"He practically jumped the console, started kissing me, and all that sort of thing, and I was already in shock after that. Before I knew what was happening, he just put me back, pulled my pants down, top up -- and you know I couldn't believe it was happening....There was no way I could've gotten out of that situation....
"I just thought that's what I had to do. I felt pressured that I had to do that. He had his badge on, and his police vest."
Now, nearly two years later, Tyler is on the wrong side of the law himself. While he was an officer, he had been working out of a location in Shepherdsville.
According to a complaint warrant obtained by WDRB, beginning in August 2018 and continuing through September, KSP says Tyler -- who is married -- used his position of authority to get a woman on probation to meet him behind the Baymont Hotel in Brooks.
Court documents say Tyler told that woman to sit in the passenger seat and perform oral sex on him.
Investigators say another time, he followed that woman to a gas station, then told her to meet him at an Econo Lodge where he had a room for them to have sex. Police say the woman told them Tyler threatened to send her to prison, if she told anyone.
That same woman told police she feared what would happen if she didn't comply, since Tyler had a gun.
"I see a pattern of conduct," Cobb said. "I see a pattern of habit. I see a custom of a predator preying on the perfect victims. These are people he sees that he has the power to take away their freedom. He has his gun, he has a badge."
Musinski says she felt the same way, and didn't realize she wasn't the only one until recently. "To find out there was more, made me feel terrible. Have we all been keeping it to ourselves?
"When the investigator approached me about it, that's when I felt like I could talk about it finally, and I just broke down. I knew it was safe now that I could tell her."
For about a year and a half, Musinski says she made excuses to avoid Tyler, which made him angry. She says he would say, "Why aren't you answering? You need to available when I call you."
She says he would use code words: "A lot of paperwork" meant "needs to have sex." "Missed a report" means "missed you, need you to see me."
As WDRB uncovered, the Department of Corrections launched an internal investigation into Tyler last fall. He was subsequently fired in January after several complaints of sexual abuse or sexual harassment.
State Probation and Parole Director Johnathan was also fired, for not reporting complaints against Tyler that he told the Justice and Safety Cabinet "may have led to others being victimized."
In court this week, the judge ordered Tyler to stay away from the alleged victims as the case heads to the grand jury.
WDRB put in a request to talk to him at the Bullitt County Detention Center, but he could not be reached for comment.
"I knew there would be a time -- I didn't know when -- but I knew there would be a time where I'd stand up to this," Musinski said.
She says the last time Tyler forced himself on her was in October of 2018, when he scared her by showing up at a family member's house in Bloomfield, Kentucky.
She says she has a lot to say to Tyler, including this: "To just use your authority to manipulate and lie to people that is needing help, I just want to say 'How dare you! How dare you!"
Tyler has not been charged in Musinki's case.
For his current case, the judge set his bond at $50,000 full cash or $100,000 property.
