LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anti-hate rally was held in Louisville Sunday in response to shootings at three different massage parlors in Atlanta that left eight people dead.
Hundreds of people gathered at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville to condemn hate and stand in solidarity with the Asian American community.
Eight candles were lit to remember those killed when a gunman opened fire at three massage parlors in Atlanta on March 16.
Kentucky Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-40, helped organize the vigil to also raise awareness of the rise in violence against Asian Americans.
"It's important that we understand how solidarity can help change communities minds in that we all have to work together to get any real change done," Kulkarni said.
In the past year, there has been a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investigators in the mass shooting in Atlanta have said it's too early to tell if the attack was racially motivated.
Police said the gunman claimed to have a sex addiction and apparently lashed out what he saw as sources of temptation. His motive remains under investigation.
