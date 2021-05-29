LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip hop music festival focusing on anti-violence led by several local groups was held in west Louisville on Saturday.
The first annual "Love All Serve All in Unity Positive Hip Hop Music Festival" had over 20 live performers at "Chef Space" in the Russell neighborhood.
The free event, which launched "West Louisville Anti-Violence Initiative," aims to refocus efforts on more "practical and legal solutions" when it comes to civil right issues in Louisville.
"We need men with projects, programs, and just presence to help us groom our youth for the future so that we combat this violence," Taqwa Wells-Izsrael, the co-organizer of the event, said. "And get some of them on board to combat the violence."
Along with music and community speakers, there was a job fair offering employment opportunities. People between the ages of 16 and 24 received $50 for completing an interview.
