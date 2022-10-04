LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an "Antler Alert" for drivers ahead of peak deer collision season.
Nearly half of all crashes involving deer in Kentucky occur during the last three months of the year, according to KYTC.
"October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. "We’d like to remind drivers to be especially watchful for deer and other wildlife on the move at dusk and at night, when poor visibility is already an issue.”
Shorter days and cooler nights trigger deer mating season, and put deer on the move, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
There were 2,988 interstate crashes in 2021 in Kentucky that involved deer, according to KYTC. Out of the crashes that were reported to police, three people died and 25 suffered serious injuries.
KYTC says drivers should follow these tips during peak deer season:
- Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.
- Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.
- In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.
- Always wear a seat belt.
- Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching.
- Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down
- Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.
To see a full list of accidents involving deer last year by county, click here.
