LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's top health officials have said the worst days of COVID-19 are still ahead.
And that grim news has a lot of people seeking professional help.
Nicole and Barry Finley, both proud parents of four and school teachers, have not reached out to a professional, but like many people, in addition to cabin fever, they have a lot of fears and anxiety about the coronavirus.
"Coping skills are essential in getting through something like this," Nicole Finley said.
"I think as parents, you think about your children and trying to shield and protect them anyway possible," Barry Finley added.
Dr. Tanya Stockhammer, Ph.D., the co-owner of Strong Minds, is a clinical psychologist who has treated dozens of children and families who have concerns about COVID-19.
"I think for some people, it has kicked up anxiety, stress and worry and I think concerns about loved ones who may have COVID-19," Stockhammer said. "We have shifted to a telehealth platform, which means means we are seeing people basically by video chat."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 330,000 infected people in the U. S. and nearly 9,000 deaths. That's why Stockhammer recently participated in a free webinar, hoping to help people focus on the future and not their fears.
"There may be some very hard weeks in the process, but this will end, and it will get better again ... even if it's very painful and difficult," she said.
Stockhammer recommends reaching out to family and friends via FaceTime, Zoom or Skype. She also recommends walking off some of he stress.
"I think even our governor would say you could find a friend and socially distance," she said.
For now, Nicole Finley said her concerns still outweigh her cabin fever.
"I'm not going to risk walking down the sidewalk and then someone four minutes before was coughing and gagging or whatever and then the wind blows," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.