LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anybody who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can now register to get a test at any of Kentucky's drive-thru locations operated in partnership with Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
"We will now test anybody that wants a test," Beshear said during a Capitol news conference.
Beshear announced four additional drive-thru testing sites that are set to open in Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro and Bowling Green through the partnership with Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics next week.
Another site operated by Walgreen's in Lexington will accept only people who have COVID-19 symptoms or work as first responders or health-care professionals, Beshear said.
The Louisville and Lexington locations will operate near predominantly black neighborhoods, with Beshear saying each will be able to complete 1,500 tests per week.
In Louisville, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at Shawnee Park.
"We have seen the disproportionate impact, especially in the death rate of this virus," Beshear said.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that while Louisville's black residents represent about 23% of the population, they makeup roughly a third of deaths related to COVID-19.
"That's just completely unacceptable," he said, noting a 12-year life expectancy gaps between wealthy and poor communities.
"That's something I don't tink anybody would tolerate if you were sitting in one of those zip codes," Fischer said.
Beshear announced 14 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and 196 new positive cases on Wednesday. At least 185 Kentuckians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, with at least 3,373 positive cases identified since the pandemic began.
Of the total number of cases where racial data is available, 77% of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky are white and 13.4% are black, Beshear said.
Eighty percent of the state's deaths linked to COVID-19 are white and 18% are black.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly 88% of Kentuckians are white and 8% are black.
Louisville Metro's confirmed virus cases rose to 931, up 32 from Tuesday, Fischer reported on Wednesday. The Metro health department said 77 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus as of Wednesday.
One day before his annual budget address to the Metro Council, Fischer continued to call on federal lawmakers to provide funding for state and local governments to weather the downturn in tax revenues caused by the pandemic.
Louisville Metro's biggest source of revenue for its $623 million general fund budget is occupational taxes on worker paychecks.
Fischer declined to provide figures, but said Metro government's budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 will be highly dependent on whether any additional federal support is approved when Congress reconvenes next month.
"They are the only source of money that’s large enough to materially improve the budget condition that we have," Fischer said, referring to the federal government.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Wednesday that states and cities should be allowed to pursue bankruptcy rather than depend on funding from Congress for COVID-19 relief.
Asked about McConnell's comments, Beshear said he had not yet heard them but wanted to discuss them with him.
"I will say that every state in the country is going to be in desperate needs of federal aid, and if the federal government does not provide that aid, it will further exacerbate the recession that we are in," Beshear said.
"It will make restarting the economy that much more difficult. It'll create additional hardships, and we are looking at where our budget is right now, and we absolutely need that help, otherwise even the current fiscal year is going to be a real problem."
