LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An apartment complex caught on fire in Clarksville Sunday morning.
The Clarksville Department responded to the Garden Court apartment complex, in the 200 block of Ettels Lane, just off Eastern Boulevard. That's not far from Clarksville Senior High School.
Officials say multiple crews are on the scene working on the fire. It not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire.
As of 10 a.m., Ettels Lane was closed to traffic and officials said to use caution in the area.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.