LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ryker Hamilton has an important job.
He helps his his family's house running like a well-oiled machine. He earns a paycheck. He saves. He buys stocks.
“I've got Nike, Disney (and) some Apple,” he said. “They've mainly been going up and down, but right now, I guess it's kind of low.”
And he even donates to charity.
But Ryker isn't some Wall Street banker though. He's a fifth-grade student at St. Edward in Louisville. All of his cold hard cash comes from his chores.
“I didn't learn much about personal finance until I was well into adulthood,” said Jeremy Hamilton, Ryker’s father.
Hamilton assigns Ryker his chores through the BusyKid app. Ryker does the chores and checks them off through the app. Hamilton approves his "time sheet," and when Friday rolls around, it’s payday.
“Think about it as your kid's first job with direct deposit,” BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset said.
Murset has been a financial adviser for 20 years. He made the app to teach his own kids personal finance. It teaches kids what percentage they should share, save and spend. And it teaches kids how to buy stocks and how to use a debit card.
“We've got it to where they can buy fractional shares in $10 increments,” Murset said.
Parents download the app, create an account and link their banking account, debit card or credit card to the app. The money is transferred from a parent’s account into the child’s account, and the child receives a debit card linked to his or her account.
“Five percent of it is donations, 40% goes into my spending account, and 55% goes into savings where I can buy stocks with that,” Ryker said.
Kids can buy stocks directly through the app and donate to charities like the American Red Cross or the Ronald McDonald House of Charity, to name a few.
“They're going to be so much better off if they earn their money, put it on their own Visa debit card and swipe it like the rest of us do,” Murset said. “And to see that money go away and understand, ‘Holy smokes. Do you know how long it took me to earn that money?’”
Because at any age, knowledge is power.
