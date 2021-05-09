FILE - In this Monday, July 16, 2007, file photo, Eula Hall, founder of the Mud Creek Clinic near Grethel, Ky., talks about presidential candidate John Edwards in her office. Hall, who opened the clinic, now known as the Eula Hall Health Center, bringing health care to a remote area in Appalachia almost 50 years ago, has died at age 93. Hall Funeral Home in Martin said Hall, of Craynor, Ky., died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)