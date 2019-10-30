JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man who admitted to molesting 20 children — some as young as 3 years old — will not get a shorter sentence.
The appeals court ruling came Wednesday in the case of 19-year-old Michael Begin, who was 17 and 18 years old when the alleged abuse occurred.
Begin pleaded guilty in January to abusing children at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, while he was working there as a teacher's assistant, and the Clark County YMCA in Jeffersonville when he was an employee. The children he allegedly abused ranged in age from 3 to 8 years old.
In April, a judge sentenced Begin to 120 years in prison for child molestation, 100 to serve and 20 suspended. Wednesday, the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected Begin's argument that the sentence was "inappropriate," or too harsh for someone his age, given that he had no other criminal record and because of the "nature" of the offenses.
He can appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court. Begin's attorney, Tom Lowe, told WDRB News he is disappointed in the decision and will study it before deciding whether to ask for a transfer to the supreme court for further review.
