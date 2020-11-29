LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal appeals court on Sunday upheld Gov. Andy Beshear's order closing Kentucky's religious-based schools to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The ruling from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit overturns a decision by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove that would have allowed religious schools to continue holding in-person classes as long as they followed social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
In their ruling, judges Karen Nelson Moore, John M. Rogers and Helene N. White said Beshear's order was upheld because it is a legal response to the pandemic and because it applies to both public and private schools.
"We are not in a position to second-guess the Governor’s determination regarding the health and safety of the Commonwealth at this point in time," the ruling says.
Beshear's order allows elementary schools to reopen on Dec. 7 if the county they are located in isn't in the "red zone," averaging 25 or more daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. As of Saturday, all but five of the Kentucky's 120 counties were in the red zone. Schools that do reopen must follow the state's "Healthy At School" guidelines. Middle and high schools are expected to conduct virtual learning until at least Jan. 4, 2021.
In response to the ruling, the governor posted a tweet saying, "Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow the virus. Don't try to find an exception, do your part to save lives."
Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow this virus. Don’t try to find an exception, do your part to save lives. ^AB pic.twitter.com/0wZuHepU9P— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 29, 2020
"While we want to get our kids back to in-person instruction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recognized that doing so now would endanger the health and lives of Kentucky children, educators and families," Beshear, a Democrat, added in a statement.
Reacting to the ruling on Twitter, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who joined Danville Christian Academy in the legal challenge to Beshear’s order, said they were working on taking further actions in the case.
"We’re disappointed with the Sixth Circuit’s ruling allowing the Governor to close religious schools, but we’re already hard at work to take this matter to the United States Supreme Court," Cameron said in a tweet.
We’re disappointed with the Sixth Circuit’s ruling allowing the Governor to close religious schools, but we’re already hard at work to take this matter to the United States Supreme Court.— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 29, 2020
Located in Boyle County, Danville Christian Academy filed its lawsuit against Beshear on Nov. 20. The suit claims the governor's decision to halt in-person learning in both public and private schools violates the First Amendment and Kentucky's Religious Freedom and Restoration Act. Nine more schools filed a brief supporting the suit. Those schools included: Bourbon Christian Academy, Paris; Foundation Christian Academy, Bowling Green; Heritage Christian School, Owensboro; Kentucky Christian Academy, Campbellsville; Lexington Christian Academy; Lexington Latin School; Somerset Christian School; Summit Christian Academy, Lexington; and Trinity Christian Academy, Lexington.
Van Tatenhove, who in May struck down Beshear's executive order prohibiting mass gatherings as it applied to in-person church services, sided with Cameron and the schools on Wednesday. In striking down the governor's order, the Lexington, Kentucky-based judge said the religious schools' First Amendment rights trump Beshear’s emergency powers to fight COVID-19.
"In an effort to do the right thing to fight the virus, the Governor cannot do the wrong thing by infringing protected values," he wrote.
In Sunday's ruling, however, the federal appeals court said, "The contours of the order at issue here also in no way correlate to religion, and cannot be plausibly read to contain even a hint of hostility towards religion."
"Executive Order 2020-969 applies to all public and private elementary and secondary schools in the Commonwealth, religious or otherwise; it is therefore neutral and of general applicability and need not be justified by a compelling governmental interest," the ruling says.
Kentucky's Supreme Court upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related mandates in a unanimous ruling on Nov. 12
Related Stories:
- Beshear files emergency appeal to keep religious schools closed
- Federal judge rules Gov. Beshear can't prohibit in-person classes at religious, private schools
- Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit challenging Beshear's pandemic restriction on in-person classes
- Gov. Beshear orders public, private schools to close classrooms starting Monday
- Kentucky Supreme Court rules that Beshear's COVID-19 orders were legal
- As cases surge, Beshear defends new COVID-19 restrictions
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.