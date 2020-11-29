LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a tweet Sunday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the Sixth Circuit Appeals Court ruled in his favor, halting in-person learning at religious schools.
Beshear said, "Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow the virus. Don't try to find an exception, do your part to save lives."
Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow this virus. Don’t try to find an exception, do your part to save lives. ^AB pic.twitter.com/0wZuHepU9P— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 29, 2020
In a statement shared with the tweet, Beshear also said, "While we want to get our kids back to in-person instruction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recognized that doing so now would endanger the health and lives of Kentucky children, educators and families."
The lawsuit against Beshear was filed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Danville Christian Academy on Nov. 20. The suit claims Beshear's decision to halt in-person learning in both public and private schools violates the First Amendment freedom of religion and Kentucky's Religious Freedom and Restoration Act. Nine more schools filed a brief supporting the suit. Those schools include: Bourbon Christian Academy, Paris; Foundation Christian Academy, Bowling Green; Heritage Christian School, Owensboro; Kentucky Christian Academy, Campbellsville; Lexington Christian Academy; Lexington Latin School; Somerset Christian School; Summit Christian Academy, Lexington; and Trinity Christian Academy, Lexington.
My statement on the appellate brief we filed today in defense of religious liberty. Read more: https://t.co/byoveq0CTK pic.twitter.com/6wUIRoAqAw— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 28, 2020
Cameron said, “The governor’s school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith. The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment."
Beshear defended his decision to close in-person learning saying it was a "last result" to protect students, teachers and staff. The state Supreme Court upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related mandates in a unanimous ruling on Nov. 12
Elementary schools may reopen Dec. 7 if the county isn't in the red zone. Middle and high schools are expected to stay virtual until at least Jan. 4.
