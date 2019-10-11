LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit several U of L students filed against Katina Powell was dismissed in 2017, and now the Kentucky Court of Appeals has upheld that dismissal.
In the lawsuit, filed in 2015, former Miss Kentucky USA Kyle Hornback and a group of U of L students claimed Powell's book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" damaged the value of their degrees.
The court's decision, released Friday morning, said the lawsuit didn't prove Powell set out to hurt the students and their reputation.
The book's publisher counter sued, claiming the students were trying to extort money and gain notoriety.
That counter suit was also dismissed.
