LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applause erupted in an Anderson County courtroom when a stranger volunteered to pay a $100 traffic fine for an 85-year-old woman.
Virginia Wagoner had received a ticket in Lawrenceburg for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. She agreed to pay the fine and said she was glad the police officer stopped her, because the Dodge Dart her husband had bought is too much for her to handle.
“It was a car that had an extra motor attached,” she said. “It was a race car. My husband bought that car for us both, thinking I was going to drive a race car,” she quipped.
Wagoner said that the car takes off like a rocket even if you just tap the gas pedal, and she won’t drive it anymore.
However, when she came to Anderson County District Court on Tuesday to pay the fine, the judge surprised her by saying, “Ma’am, this man wants to pay your fine,” eliciting applause in the crowded courtroom.
The identity of the benefactor remains a mystery, though news reports indicate he wanted to share some of his recent lottery winnings.
“I didn’t realize who he was,” Wagoner told WLEX. “I think he worked with concrete, because he had white stuff all over his arm.”
Wagoner said that while she appreciated the man’s generosity, she didn’t feel comfortable taking his money. Nonetheless, she said she’ll remember the gesture.
“There’s some wonderful people in the world, and there’s some bad people in the world,” she said.
