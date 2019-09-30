LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is looking for applicants for the 2020 hemp program designed to train the next group of hemp-growers.
Applications to take part in the 2020 hemp program for growers and processors will open in November. An online application is being added to the application process with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
Kentucky has served as a leader of the hemp resurgence and was legalized as a farm commodity as part of the new federal farm bill.
