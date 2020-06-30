LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government will begin accepting applications for its two relief funds this week.
Starting Wednesday, July 1, people can submit applications for both the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants and Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Money for the programs comes from the Federal CARES Act, which gave each program more than $21 million.
According to a news release from Louisville Forward, which is administering the grants, small businesses can get up to $50,000 if they meet certain criteria.
Louisville Forward said the funding will help prevent businesses from closing amid the coronavirus pandemic by covering payroll, mortgages and rent, fixed costs and technology for online sales. They say at least 50% of the funding is dedicated to businesses in "low-to-moderate income census tracts."
The Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund will also pay up to three months of rent for low-to-moderate income households that have missed payments amid the pandemic.
Applications are being accepted through the Office of Resilience and Community Services. Households must earn at least 60% or less of the area median income, which is $45,840 annually for a family of four, whose income has been impacted.
Landlords may also apply for assistance on behalf of their tenants. Louisville Forward says funding will be prioritized for affordable housing units or properties "with more than 50% of their units in the Housing Choice Vouchers Program."
