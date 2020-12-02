LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday signed into a law an ordinance creating a new civilian review board that will have oversight on the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The Civilian Review and Accountability Board and its Office of Inspector General will have the authority to investigate alleged LMPD misconduct and can review departmental policies and procedures.
The 11-member board will be made up of three members nominated by Metro Council, two members nominated by the mayor, two positions to which any citizen can apply and four nominated by a variety of community groups like GLI, the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP, the Louisville Urban League and the University of Louisville Department of Public Health
Residents can nominate themselves for the board by clicking here. The mayor said those selected to the board will represent all parts of the city.
"Members will receive education and training, including 24 hours of ride along with police officers," Fischer said. "Because board members need to understand the nuanced issues and the hanging dynamics of police work and the daily challenges officers make to make fair and informed assessments and recommendations."
The mayor also said he hopes to make an announcement on a new LMPD chief at the end of 2020.
Related Stories:
- In landmark vote, Louisville Metro Council tasks ordinary people with oversight of LMPD
- LMPD civilian review plan advances from council committee with controversial amendments intact
- Louisville councilwoman 'disappointed' after changes made to LMPD civilian oversight plan
- If passed, Metro Council ordinance would give everyday people oversight of LMPD
- Work group discusses need for subpoena power for Louisville's new police Civilian Review Board
- City forms group to begin drafting plan for new LMPD Civilian Review Board by July
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.