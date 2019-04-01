LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- April Fools' Day allowed both the University of Louisville and Indiana University to have a little fun on social media.
U of L tweeted a photo, saying, "You may notice something missing from our Oval. We've agreed to temporarily loan our version of The Thinker to Musee Rodin in Paris."
You may notice something missing from our Oval. We've agreed to temporarily loan our version of The Thinker to Musée Rodin in Paris. The museum is hosting an exhibit of various iterations of his most famous sculpture. We expect to have ours back by the start of the fall semester. pic.twitter.com/czVKh4zFKI— University of Louisville (@uofl) April 1, 2019
It goes on to say, "the museum is hosting an exhibit of various versions of his most famous sculpture. We expect to have ours back by the start of the fall semester."
But if you were on campus Monday, you know that The Thinker is still on his perch in the center of campus. School officials confirm it's just an April Fools' joke.
Indiana University also had some fun with a picture of the iconic Sample Gates.
Beginning April 1, 2019, the Sample Gates will now be locked at all hours and can only be accessed with your Crimson Card. Please remember to bring your ID with you at all times in order to enter campus. pic.twitter.com/hfWMcgNHCE— Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) April 1, 2019
The school posted on Twitter that, "the gates will now be locked at all hours and can only be accessed with your Crimson Card." It reminds staff and students to remember that ID cards are required to enter campus.
