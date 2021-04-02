LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- April, the giraffe that captivated the world for weeks in 2017 as her labor and delivery was live streamed on YouTube, has died.
According to a Facebook post by Animal Adventure Park, the New York park where she was housed, April was euthanized due to her worsening arthritis. The decision was recommended by her veterinary team. She was 20 years old.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that Animal Adventure Park announces the tremendous loss of our beloved April the Giraffe," the park posted. "We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century."
April became an internet celebrity after giving birth to her fourth child in April 2017. The Animal Adventure Park streamed the birth to up to 300,000 viewers and held a contest to name the baby.
It was a boy, and the winning name was Tajiri.
