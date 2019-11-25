JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- ARC Property Investment, LLC broke ground on 22 apartments, a coffee shop, a restaurant and a bank at the intersection of Spring and Market streets in Jeffersonville on Monday morning.
ARC plans to spend $3.5 million on the project, but the plans have been met with pushback from the beginning. The Jeffersonville City Council denied the tax credits ARC was hoping to secure.
ARC bought the land for $1 from a not-for-profit group, Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association, several months ago.
"We closed on the property," ARC President and Chief Creative Officer Alan Muncy said. "We've been trying to develop it. The plan we presented to the UEA, they originally accepted, and they've decided to sue us."
Jefferson Urban Enterprise Association is suing ARC, claiming the sale should be voided.
"It was contingent upon the city council voting to pass a tax credit," said Larry Wilder, who is the lawyer representing JUEA. "We asked the court today in a summary judgement to determine whether Mr. Muncy just bought the corner of Market and Spring for $1."
ARC has filed a counterclaim in response to the JUEA lawsuit asking to be compensated for damages and attorneys' fees. Muncy said ARC plans to move forward with the project, and expects it will be completed by this time next year.
"We purchased the property, and we're planning on moving forward, and the the UEA decided they wanted the property back," Muncy said. "I think it would benefit everyone in the city if we're able to proceed with this project and not see the Urban Enterprise Association spend valuable tax dollars to stop this project."
