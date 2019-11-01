LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of the Catholic Church in Louisville is confident of a full recovery from cancer surgery.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz has an aggressive but treatable form of cancer in his prostate and bladder. He has been through several rounds of treatment in North Carolina and will soon have surgery.
Kurtz told WDRB News on Friday that he tires easily but is otherwise feeling well.
“I'm about 80%, he said. “In other words, if you don't mind going to bed at 7:30 at night, it's pretty good, actually. I do lose steam as the day goes on.”
Kurtz appears to be in remarkably good spirits as he prepares to return to the Duke Cancer Center in North Carolina.
Earlier this year, he went through eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy.
“The chemo is the one that can be the devil, I mean as far as having side effects," Kurtz said. "But the doctors tell me I've had relatively few side effects for what many other people have, so I consider myself blessed."
But the treatment is far from over. On Nov. 11, doctors at Duke will remove his bladder, prostate and some lymph nodes.
“Primarily, I think, precautionary, because that's where the cancer has been located, and the doctors feel that should come out,” he said.
Kurtz said the prognosis is good, and he plans to return to Louisville soon after Thanksgiving.
“I'm kinda planning on coming back,” he said. “The plane ticket is bought, and I'll be ready to go.”
Kurtz has served as archbishop of Louisville since 2007. He said he has been encouraged by the kindness of others both inside and outside the church.
“I think I have found, myself, to be more conscious of being grateful for what other people have given me, being grateful to God for his grace," he said. "But other people have been very, very good.”
And Kurtz said he has "a real sense of peace," even as he faces uncertainty.
“You just open yourself to God's will," he said. "My life as a priest and as a bishop has been a life to serve Christ and his people, so why wouldn't I be open to how this may be a blessing for me and maybe a help for others?”
Kurtz said he hopes he has been a good example of both the acceptance of God's will and the determination to endure trials.
