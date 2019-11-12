LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of the Catholic church in Louisville is recovering from cancer surgery.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz had his prostate and bladder removed on Monday. In a release in the Archdiocese publication, The Record, Kurtz says the seven-hour surgery at Duke Cancer Institute was successful, and he thanked everyone for their prayers.
"I am so grateful for all of the prayers during the cancer treatment of the last months and the surgery I had yesterday. The surgery took seven hours, but it was successful. I am up and walking now and hope to recover fully. My prayers are with all of you," he says.
Kurtz was diagnosed with an aggressive but treatable form of cancer earlier this year. He went through several rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy before the surgery.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is meeting this week in Baltimore. They included Archbishop Kurtz in morning prayers on Monday.
Kurtz plans to return to Louisville after Thanksgiving and eventually resume his duties full-time.
Related stories:
- Archbishop Joseph Kurtz back home in Louisville between cancer treatments
- Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz to undergo radical surgery to treat cancer
- Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz diagnosed with cancer
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.