Mass Shooting Mass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cathedral of Assumption in downtown Louisville held a special mass Wednesday for to honor victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting at Old National Bank.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre presided over the service.

"Shock (and) sadness at the senseless loss of human life causing heartbreak for families and friends," Fabre said. "Prayer for those killed or wounded or traumatized. Feelings of great tragedy and yet, hope for the future."

Fabre said his heart is heavy after another mass shooting in our nation, this time in our own community.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags