LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic Schools Week begins Sunday and the Archdiocese of Louisville will celebrate along with the national festivities.
Students, families, pastors, faculty and staff at 48 Catholic schools in the Louisville archdiocese will celebrate from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 with the theme "Faith. Excellence. Service."
Due to COVID-19, a mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville will be livestreamed in schools Feb. 2. During the mass, awards will be presented to Pamela Breunig for the Distinguished Catholic School Leader, Judi Erskine for the Irene Casey Catholic Inclusion Award and Sarah Ball for the Outstanding School Volunteer.
The mass also includes an essay-writing contest and poster awards.
The elementary and secondary schools in the the Archdiocese of Louisville are also doing a variety of activities throughout the week, including delivering gift baskets, collecting money to help others and sending cards to veterans.
