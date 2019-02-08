LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville is scheduled to release a report Friday on sexual abuse by priests of the Archdiocese.
In a release, the church says the report was prepared by an independent reviewer hired last year. The report was requested by a Sexual Abuse Review Board chaired by retired Bullitt County District Court Judge John Laun.
In a November edition of "Conversations with Archbishop Joseph Kurtz," Laun explained that he has been a member of the review board since it began in 2002 to advise then-Archbishop Thomas Kelly on allegations against church personnel. He said the primary function of the board was to see if allegations of abuse are credible, determine if the personnel are fit for ministry and report to the Archbishop.
Laun said the review board includes active Catholics who are doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and others who have connections to children. He noted that one member of the review board is a sex abuse survivor.
Archbishop Kurtz said on "Conversations" that his involvement with the sexual abuse review board has given him perspective. "I come away with a stronger opinion. I think the reality of the hurt of someone who has been abused -- even the most recent issues that have come up -- someone who may have been abused 50 years ago. It all comes to the surface again. We really have to be very gentle and kind and also firm in our decisions that we're ensuring the safety of people."
Laun said things have changed over the 16 years he has been involved with the review board. He explained that children have been educated as well as adults. "The training of our priests. What is appropriate behavior. What is appropriate comments to say to young people."
In October 2018, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis released a list of 19 priests credibly accused of child sexual assault. The Archdiocese said an allegation of sex abuse of a child was "deemed credible" if the accusation was found to be "more likely to be true than not in the judgment of the Archdiocesan Review Board" after an investigation and review.
The Archdiocese of Louisville also released a four-page report on sexual abuse last fall, but it did not list the names of any priests. The report outlined how the Archdiocese of Louisville handles sexual abuse allegations and pledges to protect victims. In a detailed timeline of events, the report shows that more than 40 priests were involved in hundreds of cases of child sexual abuse since the 1980s. In nearly 250 of those cases, the accusers reached a settlement with the Archdiocese in the early 2000s.
The report is expected to be released at 2 p.m. Friday. WDRB.com will stream the news conference on this website.
