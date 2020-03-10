LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a news conference Monday on COVID-19, the medical director for Metro Louisville's department of public health and wellness gave a grim summation of handwashing.
"We know from studies that only 4/10 wash their hands after going to the restroom and only 5% do it correctly," Dr. Sarah Moyer said. "So please start practicing now."
By Moyer's math, 95% of us are not washing our hands correctly.
Some say they spend 10 seconds at the sink. Others say 8. But regardless, experts agree hygiene, and hand washing is a top defense with concern of the spread of COVID-19.
We did a black light demonstration with Norton healthcare showing how germs are spread. All those white dots you can see in the picture on surfaces like counter tops, coffee pots and chairs are meant to show germs. But you can't see them in the light.
Hand-washing is key. Nurses said it doesn't matter whether it's warm or cold water or if the soap is antibacterial or antimicrobial.
"Make you you wet your hands first and get a good lather," said Jasmine Cowherd, a nurse practitioner with North Healthcare. "Make sure you're washing between fingers and up to your wrist, and make sure you are washing for at least 20 seconds."
Our experiment showed the grittiest place to clean is underneath rings. The experts said you should pay extra attention, as little germs can harbor in jewelry.
